Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $42.91, with a volume of 1242508 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.38.

The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.90.

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,297.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,733 shares of company stock worth $3,997,099. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $41,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.21. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fastenal Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

