Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $21.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $237.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Siebenmorgen sold 9,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $207,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,606 shares in the company, valued at $728,834.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,315 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 144.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

