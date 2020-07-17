Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Given News Impact Rating of 0.41

News headlines about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have been trending neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a media sentiment score of 0.41 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMAO. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.21. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Siebenmorgen sold 9,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,834.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

