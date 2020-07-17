FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Sells $1,051,680.00 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:FDS opened at $351.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.76 and a 200-day moving average of $285.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $357.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.15.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

