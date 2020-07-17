Factom (FCT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $377,507.00

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Factom coin can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00015427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z, BCEX and Bittrex. Factom has a total market cap of $13.04 million and $377,507.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Factom has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.45 or 0.01887688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00091722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00189739 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001149 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000208 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom launched on October 5th, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,249,990 coins. Factom’s official website is factom.org . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

