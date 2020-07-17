Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead Sells 194 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $45,931.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,306 shares in the company, valued at $545,968.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total transaction of $46,490.16.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total value of $42,796.40.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $46,823.84.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total transaction of $46,005.16.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $44,914.88.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total value of $44,802.36.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $46,560.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $86,478.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total value of $41,341.40.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42.

FB opened at $240.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.61. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $250.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FB. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,859,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

