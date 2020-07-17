Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.0% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Facebook were worth $30,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after buying an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,859,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,367 shares of company stock valued at $15,038,344 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $240.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.28 and a 200 day moving average of $205.61. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.10.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

