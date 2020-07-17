Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. State Street Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after acquiring an additional 723,655 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.10.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,173 shares of company stock valued at $14,992,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $240.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $250.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.45.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

