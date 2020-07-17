Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,746 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.8% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after buying an additional 723,655 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.10.

FB opened at $240.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $684.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $250.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $45,931.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,968.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

