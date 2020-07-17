Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $240.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $683.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.12 and a 200-day moving average of $205.45. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $250.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.10.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,173 shares of company stock valued at $14,992,413. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

