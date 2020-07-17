F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $151.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Colliers Securities raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

FFIV opened at $146.93 on Wednesday. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $153.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.58 and a 200-day moving average of $129.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $35,022.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,780.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total value of $35,377.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 941 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

