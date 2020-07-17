F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F.N.B. had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

FNB stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $155,120 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.