Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lowered by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 220,555 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 476,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Shares of XOM opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $76.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

