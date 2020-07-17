Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,969,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 476,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,803,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

NYSE XOM opened at $44.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $76.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

