Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,151 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $76.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.