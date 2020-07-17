Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Down 5.4%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.53, 14,189,798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 113% from the average session volume of 6,650,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.38.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 121,020 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 6,449.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 417,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 68,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 541.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Exela Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.58% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

