Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $502,000 Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,136 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUPN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,920 shares of company stock worth $745,035. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $94.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.01 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUPN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.