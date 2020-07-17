Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 581 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $647,840,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $320,139,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $624,171,000 after buying an additional 829,865 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5,762.3% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 524,382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 515,437 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,035,405 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $282,790,000 after buying an additional 370,233 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at $17,682,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 191 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.94, for a total value of $67,029.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,588.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,188 shares of company stock worth $11,513,638. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.50.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $382.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.01. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $384.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

