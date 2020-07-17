Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1,039.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 73,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $3,165,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,069,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.07.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 206,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $62,379,828.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,558,271,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 733,054 shares of company stock valued at $220,158,576 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $305.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

