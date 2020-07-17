Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $131.26 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 193.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 797.65% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.60.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

