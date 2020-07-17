Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 120.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Natera by 31.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 285.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 203.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $334,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,857.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $93,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,929 shares of company stock valued at $17,261,405 over the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63. Natera Inc has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $50.57.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.