Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 49,030.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,792 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.0% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.04.

JPM opened at $99.73 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $303.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

