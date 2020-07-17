Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $529,000 Investment in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.11% of Owens & Minor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OMI stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $507.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMI. Robert W. Baird lowered Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

