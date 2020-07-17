Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $434,000 Investment in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 135,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,572,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,486,000 after purchasing an additional 57,519 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

LHCG stock opened at $185.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.49. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $186.40.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.41 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on LHC Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.60.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

