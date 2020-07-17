Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,061 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.62.

Visa stock opened at $196.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.66. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

