Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $570,000 in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.13% of American Public Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APEI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.76 million, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Public Education from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sidoti downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other American Public Education news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $320,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 419,857 shares in the company, valued at $13,448,019.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $42,225.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,685 shares of company stock valued at $373,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

