Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Invests $540,000 in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Addus Homecare in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Addus Homecare during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Addus Homecare by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Addus Homecare by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Addus Homecare in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upped their target price on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Addus Homecare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Shares of Addus Homecare stock opened at $92.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.49. Addus Homecare Co. has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $104.56.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 337 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $27,505.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $380,594.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darby Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $593,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

