Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Insulet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $805,038.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PODD opened at $202.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.47 and its 200-day moving average is $188.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,264.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $228.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

PODD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $186.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.37.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

