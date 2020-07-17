Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $630,000 Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Vertical Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $439.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

NYSE TDG opened at $434.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $445.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.47. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Sean P. Hennessy bought 2,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $352.61 per share, with a total value of $705,220.00. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 14,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $328.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,597,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 127,823 shares of company stock worth $44,590,021 and sold 46,048 shares worth $20,632,706. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.