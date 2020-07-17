Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $612,000 Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 183.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $498.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.23. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.39 and a fifty-two week high of $505.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $470.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total value of $202,606.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

