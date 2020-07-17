Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 549.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,441 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $390.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.89.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

