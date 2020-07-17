Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 13,263 Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 120.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 55.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 13,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $499,380.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,240,365 shares in the company, valued at $607,227,247.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,652 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,972. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSTK shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

Shares of SSTK opened at $37.78 on Friday. Shutterstock Inc has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shutterstock had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $161.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

