Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 432 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QDEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,815,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quidel by 21.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,030,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,557,000 after purchasing an additional 359,239 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quidel by 105.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,272,000 after purchasing an additional 342,986 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter worth $21,511,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the first quarter worth $26,716,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL stock opened at $246.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.05. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $52.49 and a 12 month high of $254.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Quidel had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $174.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.12 million. Equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ratan S. Borkar sold 28,312 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.82, for a total transaction of $5,459,119.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,975.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 68,152 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $11,888,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,164 shares of company stock worth $26,211,364. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Quidel from $170.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.43.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

