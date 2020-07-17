Evolus Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.88) Per Share (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evolus in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 12th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.72). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Evolus’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 217.51% and a negative return on equity of 197.30%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EOLS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Evolus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Evolus from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Evolus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Evolus from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $116.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59. Evolus has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Evolus by 903.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 57,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Evolus by 2,162.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 459,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Evolus by 20.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 60,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Evolus by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 33,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter worth $51,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.