Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Trading 8.3% Higher

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)’s stock price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.26, approximately 3,049,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,943,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

EB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.75 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.78 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 69.71% and a negative return on equity of 51.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite Inc will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 1,826.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Eventbrite by 106.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Eventbrite by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 440.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

