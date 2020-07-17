Euroz Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:EZL)

Euroz Limited (ASX:EZL) announced a final dividend on Thursday, July 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.78. Euroz has a 12 month low of A$0.62 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of A$1.25 ($0.85). The stock has a market capitalization of $142.73 million and a P/E ratio of 13.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.91.

In other news, insider Jay Hughes acquired 60,000 shares of Euroz stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of A$60,360.00 ($41,342.47). Also, insider Andrew McKenzie acquired 50,000 shares of Euroz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.03 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$51,650.00 ($35,376.71).

Euroz Limited, a diversified financial services company, provides stockbroking, corporate finance, funds management, investing, and wealth management services to institutional and corporate clients, and high net worth individuals primarily in Australia. The company offers equities research, institutional dealing, and private clients dealing services, as well as corporate advisory services, including equity capital raisings and underwriting, merger and acquisitions advisory, strategic planning and review, privatization and reconstruction, and takeover/takeover response services.

