European Metals (LON:EMH) Stock Price Down 0.8%

European Metals Holdings Ltd (LON:EMH)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.78 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.13 ($0.19), 72,297 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 256,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.19).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00.

European Metals Company Profile (LON:EMH)

European Metals Holdings Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for lithium and tin deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Cinovec lithium/tin project in the Czech Republic. The company was formerly known as Equamineral Holdings Limited and changed its name to European Metals Holdings Limited in February 2014.

