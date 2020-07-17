ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Stake Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.17% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Proequities Inc. increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $51.24 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.