ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EPIX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Sunday, May 24th.

EPIX stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $7.31. The company has a market cap of $131.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 27.3% during the first quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,080,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 446,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

