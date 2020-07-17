Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Diamondback Energy Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $39.90 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -102.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61,172 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,340,000 after acquiring an additional 848,568 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,006,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 674,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 367.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 52,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.