Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$342.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$352.46 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WPM. CSFB set a C$46.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

WPM stock opened at C$63.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.38. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$26.99 and a twelve month high of C$65.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 234.43.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.10, for a total value of C$2,216,250.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

