Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Shaw Communications Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SJR. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.60. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,517,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,779,000 after acquiring an additional 158,158 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth $184,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth $84,193,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 51.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 967,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 326,690 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 43.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after buying an additional 300,241 shares during the period. 57.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.