Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Franco Nevada Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco Nevada in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.78. The business had revenue of C$322.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$322.87 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FNV. CSFB set a C$105.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$105.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Franco Nevada from C$195.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$159.67.

FNV opened at C$200.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$184.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$165.88. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of C$105.93 and a 12 month high of C$214.82.

In related news, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$197.68, for a total transaction of C$1,111,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,386,986. Also, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.42, for a total value of C$1,744,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301 shares in the company, valued at C$52,500.42. Insiders have sold a total of 186,539 shares of company stock worth $36,994,204 over the last three months.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

