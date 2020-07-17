Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alphabet Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $11.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $11.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2020 earnings at $44.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $57.29 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,564.41.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,516.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,034.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,576.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,446.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,363.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. State Street Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Alphabet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares during the period. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

