Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 90.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Equinix were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Equinix by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,439,000 after acquiring an additional 34,973 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $707.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.21.

Equinix stock opened at $713.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $735.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $698.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $642.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,690.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 950 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.18, for a total value of $662,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,034 shares in the company, valued at $720,884.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,292. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

