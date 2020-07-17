Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $710.31 Average PT from Analysts

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $716.82.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones began coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.64, for a total value of $879,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,454,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,292. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $713.88 on Tuesday. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $735.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $698.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $642.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

