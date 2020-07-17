Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $710.31 Average PT from Analysts

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $716.82.
Several brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones began coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equinix from $688.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.
In other news, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.64, for a total value of $879,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,454,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,291 shares of company stock valued at $3,605,292. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
EQIX opened at $713.88 on Tuesday. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $735.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $698.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $642.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41.
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equinix will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.
Equinix Company Profile
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
