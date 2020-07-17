EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of EPE Special Opportunities Plc (LON:ESO) were up 2.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 176 ($2.17), approximately 23,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 13,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172 ($2.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 25.12, a current ratio of 25.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 171.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 166.18. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 million and a P/E ratio of 1.55.

In related news, insider David Robert Pirouet acquired 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £4,659.20 ($5,733.69).

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

