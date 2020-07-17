Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.4% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $124.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.98.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

