Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $61.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENTG. BidaskClub lowered Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. CL King upped their target price on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. Entegris has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $64.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. Entegris’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $3,118,194.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,364.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $58,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,512. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 91.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Entegris by 12.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Entegris by 110.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 120,456 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 53.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after buying an additional 123,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

