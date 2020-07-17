Entegris Inc (ENTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 28th

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th.

Entegris has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Entegris to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Entegris stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $64.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.35 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $58,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,638.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $505,927.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,472 shares in the company, valued at $847,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,630 shares of company stock worth $3,682,512. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Entegris from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

